Mark Zuckerberg Makes Pit Stop At Hendrick Motorsports Engine Shop

Most billionaires spend their money traveling the world, and that includes Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, but rather than go on exotic vacations, he uses his trips to become a more well-rounded person. The most recent pit stop on his quest for enlightenment was the Hendrick Motorsports factory.

Hendrick posted tweeted a video Tuesday that showed Zuckerberg talking with some of the team members while visiting its engine shop in North Carolina.

Welcome to North Carolina, Mark Zuckerberg! We're ready to put your annual personal challenge into high gear. 😀 pic.twitter.com/RQSsGBDqxN — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 14, 2017

The NASCAR team tweeted a teaser video just ahead of the tech mogul’s arrival. It didn’t reveal who would be stopping by the facility, but hinted it was Zuckerberg by referencing his personal challenge.

We're waiting on the arrival of a special guest who is visiting North Carolina as part of his 2017 personal challenge! pic.twitter.com/atpUyncE0Q — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 14, 2017

Each year the Facebook CEO makes a personal challenge for himself and, in the past, it’s led him to install a “simple” artificial intelligence system in his home — as if there is such a thing — and even learn Mandarin. For 2017, his goals are a bit more vague.

“My personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the (U.S.) by the end of the year,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. “I’ve spent significant time in many states already, so I’ll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge.”

It’s not clear what Zuckerberg was learning about during his time at Hendrick, but we’ll likely find out eventually, as he was being followed by a film crew.