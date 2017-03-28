Chris Long Signing With Eagles After One Season With Patriots

Share this:

Chris Long has found a new home.

The former New England Patriots defensive end on Tuesday agreed to terms on a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo.

Kyle Scott of the Philadelphia sports blog Crossing Broad was the first to float the notion of the signing, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport later reported Long’s contract was a one-year deal worth close to $2.4 million.

And to put a bow on it, DE Chris Long has agreed to terms with the Eagles, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2017

It's a 1-year deal similar to the $2.4M he made last year with #Patriots. Smart locker room signing https://t.co/vCqBIui4Cp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2017

Long confirmed the signing on Twitter.

Long spent just one season in New England, reaching the playoffs for the first time in his career and winning his first Super Bowl. After the season, the 32-year-old announced he would not be re-signing with the Patriots because he wanted to seek a job that would allow him to utilize what he believes are his most valuable skills.

“If I’m going to keep playing football, I’m not going to do certain things that I was doing (in the Patriots’ defense),” Long said earlier this month on Albert Breer’s MMQB podcast. “I was happy to do them this year, but hey, I’m a year older. If I want to keep playing, I’ve got to do certain things differently.”

Long played in every game for the Patriots this season, tallying 35 tackles and four sacks.

