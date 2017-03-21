NHL Commissioner: ‘Assume We’re Not Going’ To 2018 Winter Olympics

Share this:

Hockey fans hoping to see their favorite NHL players compete for the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, likely will be disappointed.

The International Olympic Committee and the NHL haven’t been able to work out their differencs in recent months, and the NHL isn’t likely to allow its players to compete in the Olympics as a result.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman painted a dire picture Tuesday in his latest update on the Olympic situation.

BREAKING: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on 2018 Olympics: "Assume we're not going." — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) March 21, 2017

Shutting down the league for multiple weeks while the Olympics play out is among the issues for the NHL, although one could argue an exciting Olympic hockey tournament could add even more excitement and interest for the last portion of the NHL’s regular season.

NHL players have competed at the last five Olympic games. Canada has won the last three gold medals, including a triumph over the United States in Vancouver back in 2010.

Amateur players competing at the Olympics instead of professionals probably will provide fans with plenty of excitement, but it’s still really fun to watch the best players in the world go toe-to-toe for the gold.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the very best hockey players in the world will be in South Korea next year.

