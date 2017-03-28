President Donald Trump Declines Nationals’ Opening Day Invitation To Throw First Pitch

Share this:

Donald Trump has opted to pass on tradition in his first year as United States president.

The Washington Nationals told reporters Tuesday the White House has declined the club’s invitation for Trump to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day at Nationals Park, according to ESPN. The Nationals will begin their regular-season schedule Monday against the Miami Marlins and were hoping Trump’s presence would add prestige to the event, but a scheduling conflict will prevent him from attending.

President William Howard Taft threw out the first pitch in 1910. Every subsequent president, except for Jimmy Carter, threw out a first pitch at some point in his administration.

George W. Bush and Barack Obama have thrown out the first pitch at Nationals Park in previous years.

