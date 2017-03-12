Royals’ Salvador Perez Suffers Leg Injury During World Baseball Classic

Share this:

There was a terrible turn of events in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday during Italy’s game against Venezuela.

Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez had to be carried off the field after suffering an apparent lower leg injury during a semi-collision with his Royals teammate and backup, Drew Butera.

Drew Butera taking out Salvador Perez. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/um1nn5dLO9 — Jeremy Scheuch (@jeremyscheuch) March 12, 2017

Italy tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning on a single by Gavin Cecchini. After Venezuela’s outfield had trouble getting to the ball, Butera was sent home as well, which led to the collision. Perez remained on the ground for a couple of minutes and was carried to the clubhouse, as he was unable to put any weight on his leg.

Salvador Pérez couldn't put any weight on his leg at all; was carried off into the clubhouse. No further details on injury yet. pic.twitter.com/jrsj1acsS8 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 12, 2017

Perez is undergoing further evaluation at a local hospital, but according to ESPN’s Marly Rivera, citing a source, Team Venezuela reached out to the Royals to inform them that the injury is not considered serious.

The All-Star catcher had surgery to repair a meniscus in that same left knee in 2012.

