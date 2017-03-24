Sidney Crosby Slashes Off Portion Of Mark Methot’s Finger In Gruesome Injury

Share this:

Sidney Crosby has wreaked havoc on NHL defenses all season with a league-leading 41 goals.

But the Pittsburgh Penguins center also has wreaked havoc on opposing players of late. Two nights after spearing Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O’Reilly below the belt, Crosby slashed Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot’s hand Thursday.

The result was one of the most gruesome hockey injuries you’ve seen in a while.

Warning: The images in the video below are very graphic and NSFW.

Sidney Crosby literally slashed the finger tip right off of Marc Methot's hand….😱😱😱 WARNING: ‼️GRAPHIC‼️#Sens #Pens pic.twitter.com/AKOvGWt4Zp — 🏒Jesse🏒 (@JBarb87) March 24, 2017

Crosby wasn’t called for a penalty on the play.

As expected, the Senators announced Methot wouldn’t finish the game.

#Sens Marc Methot suffered a laceration to his left hand and will not return to tonight's game. — Sens communications (@Media_Sens) March 24, 2017

This would be a bad time for the Senators to lose Methot for any amount of time, as they’re trying to keep second place in the Atlantic Division with just a few weeks left in the regular season.

