Watch Patriots’ Trey Flowers Release Trey The Seal Back Into The Wild

Trey Flowers’ dominant Super Bowl LI performance cemented his status as one of the New England Patriots’ best defensive players. It also earned him an animal namesake.

After Flowers recorded 2 1/2 sacks and five quarterback hits in the Patriots’ win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut announced it had named a 9-month-old rescued harbor seal after the young defensive end.

On Tuesday, with a smiling Flowers in attendance, the aquarium released “Trey” back into the wild.

Flowers, a second-year pro who lost nearly his entire rookie season to injury, was the Patriots’ most productive pass rusher this season, leading the team with seven sacks.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images