Thursday marked a momentous evening for the Patriots organization, to say the least.

The 2024 NFL Draft brought New England its highest pick in over 30 years. The decorated franchise, after turning away trade offers for the No. 3 overall pick, used the coveted selection on Drake Maye, a highly talented quarterback who has a chance to spearhead major changes in Foxboro, Mass.

Of course, a turnaround for the Patriots is not going to happen overnight. So, when Maye hopped on the phone with his new head coach for the first time since landing in New England, Jerod Mayo wanted the 21-year-old to cherish the here and now.

“Let’s go, man. Let’s go,” Mayo told Maye, per a team-provided video. “Hey, so happy for you. So happy for you and your family. This is your day. This is your day, and I’ll see you tomorrow. Just take it all in. Just take it all in and be present.”

Maye-king the pick.



Inside the draft room as the Patriots select @DrakeMaye2. pic.twitter.com/0VWqLiW7yy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2024

Mayo and his fellow Patriots decision-makers knew Maye was going to be the pick well before Day 1 of the draft. The first-year head coach was particularly impressed by the North Carolina product’s toughness, which drew comparisons to New England icon Tom Brady and Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

With Round 1 of the draft now in the books, it’s time for Maye to start putting in the work ahead of his rookie campaign. And the young signal-caller seems to know he’s heading to an organization where he will need to earn playing time.