Watch Torey Krug Score Awesome Goal After Scuffle With Dion Phaneuf

The Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators have played some intense, physical games this season. Tuesday night’s showdown at TD Garden was no different, as the third-place Bruins welcomed the second-place Sens for a pivotal game in the playoff race.
B’s defenseman Torey Krug and Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf got into a minor scuffle at the end of the second period, with each player trying to rattle the other.
Krug quickly put the incident behind him, as he tied the score 2-2 with a power-play goal just 17 seconds into the third period.
The goal was Krug’s seventh of the season, and it also gave him a new career high with 48 points. He’s increased his scoring total in each of the last two campaigns.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
