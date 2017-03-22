Watch Torey Krug Score Awesome Goal After Scuffle With Dion Phaneuf

Share this:

The Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators have played some intense, physical games this season. Tuesday night’s showdown at TD Garden was no different, as the third-place Bruins welcomed the second-place Sens for a pivotal game in the playoff race.

B’s defenseman Torey Krug and Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf got into a minor scuffle at the end of the second period, with each player trying to rattle the other.

Krug mocking Phaneuf for acting is the best pic.twitter.com/tg7GuuGP7Z — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 22, 2017

Krug quickly put the incident behind him, as he tied the score 2-2 with a power-play goal just 17 seconds into the third period.

The goal was Krug’s seventh of the season, and it also gave him a new career high with 48 points. He’s increased his scoring total in each of the last two campaigns.

