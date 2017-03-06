What Does Ronda Rousey’s Appearance On ‘Blindspot’ Say About UFC Future?

Share this:

Ronda Rousey might be inching closer to her retirement from the UFC.

Rousey recently wrapped up filming her guest appearance on NBC’s “Blindspot,” and she drew rave reviews from “Blindspot” star Sullivan Stapleton, according to TMZ Sports.

“She fits right in,” Stapleton told TMZ. “I want her to train me.”

The “Blindspot” star also said that he is going to talk to the show’s producers to try and get Rousey a recurring role on the show. Rousey plays a gun-running felon in an episode that is slated to air sometime in March.

Rousey’s mixed martial arts future has been unclear in the wake of her UFC 207 loss to Amanda Nunes, but a recurring role on a network TV show could certainly make her inch toward a full-time career in Hollywood rather than in the octagon.

