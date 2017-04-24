2017 NHL Playoffs Schedule: Second-Round Dates, Times, TV Listings

The Stanley Cup playoff field is down to eight teams, and that will be trimmed to four after the second round is completed sometime in May.
Of the four second-round matchups, the Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins certainly is the highlight. The teams also met in the second round last season, with the Penguins claiming the series in six games en route to a Stanley Cup championship.
Other second-round series pit the Ottawa Senators against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference, and the St. Louis Blues against the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference.
See below for the full second-round Stanley Cup playoff schedule, with dates, times and TV listings.
EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND
All times Eastern
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thursday, April 27: at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
Saturday, April 29: at Washington, 8 p.m. (TV: NBC)
Monday, May 1: at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
Wednesday, May 3: at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
*-Saturday, May 6: at Washington, time TBD
*-Monday, May 8: at Pittsburgh, time TBD
*-Wednesday, May 10: at Washington, time TBD
*-if necessary
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers
Thursday, April 27: at Ottawa, 7 p.m. (TV: CNBC)
Saturday, April 29: at Ottawa, 3 p.m. (TV: NBC)
Tuesday, May 2: at New York, 7 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
Thursday, May 4: at New York, 7:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
*-Saturday, May 6: at Ottawa, time TBD
*-Tuesday, May 9: at New York, time TBD
*-Thursday, May 11: at New York, time TBD
*-if necessary
WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND
All times Eastern
St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators
Wednesday, April 26: at St. Louis, 8 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
Friday, April 28: at St. Louis, 8 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
Sunday, April 30: at Nashville, 3 p.m. (TV: NBC)
Tuesday, May 2: at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
*-Friday, May 5: at St. Louis, time TBD
*-Sunday, May 7: at Nashville, time TBD
*-Tuesday, May 9: at St. Louis, time TBD
*-if necessary
Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers
Wednesday, April 26: at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
Friday, April 28: at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
Sunday, April 30: at Edmonton, 7 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
Wednesday, May 3: at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)
*-Friday, May 5: at Anaheim, time TBD
*-Sunday, May 7: at Edmonton, time TBD
*-Wednesday, May 10: at Anaheim, time TBD
*-if necessary
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP