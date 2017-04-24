2017 NHL Playoffs Schedule: Second-Round Dates, Times, TV Listings

Share this:

Tweet







The Stanley Cup playoff field is down to eight teams, and that will be trimmed to four after the second round is completed sometime in May.

Of the four second-round matchups, the Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins certainly is the highlight. The teams also met in the second round last season, with the Penguins claiming the series in six games en route to a Stanley Cup championship.

Other second-round series pit the Ottawa Senators against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference, and the St. Louis Blues against the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference.

See below for the full second-round Stanley Cup playoff schedule, with dates, times and TV listings.

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND

All times Eastern

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Thursday, April 27: at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

Saturday, April 29: at Washington, 8 p.m. (TV: NBC)

Monday, May 1: at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

Wednesday, May 3: at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

*-Saturday, May 6: at Washington, time TBD

*-Monday, May 8: at Pittsburgh, time TBD

*-Wednesday, May 10: at Washington, time TBD

*-if necessary

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers

Thursday, April 27: at Ottawa, 7 p.m. (TV: CNBC)

Saturday, April 29: at Ottawa, 3 p.m. (TV: NBC)

Tuesday, May 2: at New York, 7 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

Thursday, May 4: at New York, 7:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

*-Saturday, May 6: at Ottawa, time TBD

*-Tuesday, May 9: at New York, time TBD

*-Thursday, May 11: at New York, time TBD

*-if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND

All times Eastern

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators

Wednesday, April 26: at St. Louis, 8 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

Friday, April 28: at St. Louis, 8 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

Sunday, April 30: at Nashville, 3 p.m. (TV: NBC)

Tuesday, May 2: at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

*-Friday, May 5: at St. Louis, time TBD

*-Sunday, May 7: at Nashville, time TBD

*-Tuesday, May 9: at St. Louis, time TBD

*-if necessary

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Wednesday, April 26: at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

Friday, April 28: at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

Sunday, April 30: at Edmonton, 7 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

Wednesday, May 3: at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (TV: NBCSN)

*-Friday, May 5: at Anaheim, time TBD

*-Sunday, May 7: at Edmonton, time TBD

*-Wednesday, May 10: at Anaheim, time TBD

*-if necessary

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images