Aaron Hernandez’s Agent Believes ‘Absolutely No Chance’ Ex-Patriot Would Commit Suicide

Officials will investigate Aaron Hernandez’s death, but for now, it’s being ruled a suicide. Someone close to Hernandez, however, believes something else might have happened.

Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell Wednesday morning at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction said in a statement the death was a suicide, but Brian Murphy, one of Hernandez’s agents, insisted the former New England Patriots tight end couldn’t have taken his own life.

Murphy, who represented Hernandez at the agency Athletes First, tweeted this Wednesday morning.

Absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life. — Brian Murphy (@A1Murph) April 19, 2017

Another one of Hernandez’s representatives — lawyer Jose Baez — also reportedly is skeptical. Sources told TMZ Sports that “Baez believes this could be murder either by inmates or the folks who run the prison.” Additionally, the TMZ Sports report states Hernandez’s family is “devastated” and can’t believe he was in the frame of mind to kill himself.

A former teammate of Hernandez told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he also doesn’t believe Hernandez took his own life.

Another former teammate of Aaron Hernandez I spoke with this am having a hard time believing he took his own life: "I am not buying it." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 19, 2017

That former Pats teammate added: "I'll never believe (Aaron Hernandez) went out that way. Yes he has emotions, but he's not wired like that" — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 19, 2017

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts Department of Correction announced Wednesday morning that Massachusetts State Police detectives will investigate Hernandez’s death. Only time will tell if these suspicions are warranted, and even that might not give us all the answers in an obviously complicated situation.

