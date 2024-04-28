Saturday was a very, very busy day for the Patriots’ personnel department.

New England selected five players on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft, including a big-armed quarterback who will compete with first-rounder Drake Maye this spring and summer. But the Patriots didn’t stop adding players once this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant” heard his name called.

Eliot Wolf and company were very active in the undrafted free-agent market once the seven-round event in Detroit included. The following players reportedly signed with the Patriots after going undrafted:

Jett Bush, linebacker, Texas

Kaleb Ford-Dement, cornerback, Texas State

DeShaun Fenwick, running back, Oregon State

Zuri Henry, offensive tackle, UTEP

Jontrey Hunter, linebacker, Georgia State

John Morgan III, EDGE, Arkansas

Dell Pettus, safety, Troy

Charles Turner, offensive lineman, LSU

Mikey Victor, cornerback, Alabama State

Jacob Warren, tight end, Tennessee

You’ll notice over half of those players listed play on the defensive side of the ball. There was only one defensive player in New England’s 2024 draft class: cornerback Marcellas Dial out of South Carolina.

There figures to be plenty of roster movement for the Patriots in the months leading up to training camp. And after back-to-back lousy seasons in New England, most players should have a legitimate opportunity to compete for a roster spot this summer.