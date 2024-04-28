Drake Maye Reacts To Patriots’ Selection Of Joe Milton III

The New England Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye from North Carolina with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

One quarterback was all New England needed, with Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke already with the franchise, right?

Not quite. The Patriots ended up taking Joe Milton III with the 193rd pick in the sixth round.

Maye didn’t seem remotely phased by the selection and made sure to send his well wishes on social media.

“Joe cool! Congrats bro,” Maye wrote on X, with the fire emoji.

So why exactly did the Patriots select a second quarterback? Head coach Jerod Mayo explained during a video conference on Saturday after New England made its final selection of the draft.

“We’re in the business of trying to get good football players through the door, and Milton happens to be one of them,” Mayo said. “… One thing we preach is competition. Everything is about competition and nothing is given. All of it’s earned. And that’s how we thought about the process.”

New England set out to improve its depth at all positions and the eight selections they made at the draft achieved that goal.

The Patriots will enter camp with all five quarterbacks. Time will tell which ones will make the roster.