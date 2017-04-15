Blackhawks Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Chicago Blackhawks entered the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the favorite to win the Western Conference but they’re currently down 1-0 in their first-round series against the Nashville Predators.

The Predators are a well-rounded and well-coached team which upset the Anaheim Ducks in Round 1 last season. Nashville knows what’s at stake in Game 2.

Here’s how to watch Blackhawks vs. Predators Game 2 online.

When: Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

