Blues Vs. Wild Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

The St. Louis Blues picked up an exciting victory in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

The Blues left the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday with a 1-0 series lead thanks to an overtime goal from Joel Edmundson.

The Wild will look to respond on home ice in Game 2 on Friday night, hoping to even the series before it heads to St. Louis.

Here’s how you can watch Blues vs. Wild online.

When: Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

