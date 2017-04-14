Blues Vs. Wild Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

The St. Louis Blues picked up an exciting victory in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.
The Blues left the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday with a 1-0 series lead thanks to an overtime goal from Joel Edmundson.
The Wild will look to respond on home ice in Game 2 on Friday night, hoping to even the series before it heads to St. Louis.
Here’s how you can watch Blues vs. Wild online.
When: Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP