Canadiens Stun Rangers With Game-Tying, Overtime Goals To Even Series

The Montreal Canadiens did not start their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on a high note, as they were blanked 2-0 by the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

And it looked as though Montreal was on its way to a second consecutive loss on home ice when New York held a one-goal lead with time all but expired in Game 2.

But with 17 seconds remaining in regulation, Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec evened the score when he managed to slip one past Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist.

Montreal would ride the wave of momentum in the overtime period, which culminated in Alexander Radulov muscling a puck into the Rangers net to win Game 2 and even the series at 1-1.

The series now will head to New York for Game 3 on Sunday. Puck drop at Madison Square Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images