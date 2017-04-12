Cat Shows Off Incredible Moves During Crazy Adventure At Marlins Game

Share this:

The Miami Marlins sent their fans home happy with an 8-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, but what happened in center field during the game was way more interesting.

A cat somehow invaded the field at Marlins Park during the game, and he went on quite the adventure in the outfield.

At first, it appeared as though Giancarlo Stanton and a ballpark staffer had the cat cornered, but it escaped and went on to scale the outfield fence all the way up to the Marlins’ infamous home run celebration sculpture.

Good cat.

And before you ask, the Marlins took extra precautions once the cat found the sculpture.