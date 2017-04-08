Celtics Vs. Hornets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics still are fighting for positioning in the Eastern Conference standings, but their play as of late hasn’t helped their cause.

The Celtics relinquished the No. 1 seed in the East following a blowout loss at TD Garden to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, followed by a disappointing road loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Boston will try to end its skid in Charlotte when it takes on the lowly Hornets. This could be just what the doctor ordered for the Celtics, as they are 3-0 against the Hornets this season. With only three games remaining on their regular-season schedule, the C’s need to take advantage against a struggling team.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Hornets online.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images