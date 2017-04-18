Controversial Penalty Sets Up Senators Overtime Goal Vs. Bruins In Game 3

Share this:

The Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators first-round Stanley Cup playoff series has not lacked excitement, and Monday night’s Game 3 provided fireworks yet again.

After the Senators jumped out to a commanding 3-0 lead at TD Garden, the Bruins mounted a furious comeback, scoring three goals in the second period to even the score.

The two clubs would go scoreless in the third frame, sending the contest to overtime for the second consecutive game.

And just like in Game 2, Ottawa would pick up an overtime victory, this time thanks to a game-winning tally from Bobby Ryan.

Ryan’s Game 3 winner came on the power play, which was awarded to the Senators following a rather controversial call. Just under five minutes into the extra period, Bruins center Riley Nash was sent to the penalty box for roughing.

After getting a forearm to the head from Ryan, Nash responded with a jab to Ryan’s face. While the sequence could have easily resulted in matching penalties — or no call at all — referee Tim Peel only nabbed Nash for the infraction.

You don't often hear Pierre McGuire get this fired up, but he's not wrong pic.twitter.com/f1UjENtvhM — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 18, 2017

Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy was blunt in giving his opinion about the call after the game.

“It was terrible,” Cassidy said on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “I mean, let’s face it. We all saw it.”

The B’s will look to avenge Monday’s loss and even the series in Game 4 on Wednesday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

