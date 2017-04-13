Could Jason McCourty Join Brother On Patriots After Being Released By Titans?

Share this:

Devin McCourty’s twin brother is in the market for a new job.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Tennesse Titans plan to release cornerback Jason McCourty, who recently finished his eighth season with the team.

Rapoport followed up that report by asking the question on every New England Patriots fan’s mind: What are the chances of the McCourty twins reuniting in Foxboro?

While there’s no indication of whether the Patriots plan on trying to sign the 29-year-old, they have expressed interest in him in past, per Rapoport.

Yes, your first thought on the release of #Titans CB Jason McCourty is the same as mine. The #Patriots inquired about a trade in the past… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

After news of his release broke, Jason McCourty released a statement through the twins’ joint Twitter account thanking the Titans and saying he plans to continue his career elsewhere.

The McCourty brothers last played together at Rutgers in 2008, with both starting at cornerback for the Scarlet Knights. The Titans drafted Jason McCourty in the sixth round in 2009. Devin McCourty, who redshirted as a freshman, entered the NFL draft one year later, going 27th overall to the Patriots in 2010.

Though he never has been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro like his brother has, Jason McCourty has started every game he’s played in for the Titans since 2011. He played in 14 games this past season, tallying 69 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high 12 pass breakups.

Playing his entire career for the perennially mediocre Titans, Jason McCourty has yet to appear in his first playoff game. Devin McCourty, meanwhile, has played in 16, including three Super Bowls.

The Patriots’ cornerback picture currently is fuzzy with restricted free agent Malcolm Butler still unsigned. New England signed former Buffalo Bills corner Stephon Gilmore to a big-money contract last month and let Logan Ryan walk in free agency. Ryan, another Rutgers product, wound up signing with the Titans.

Eric Rowe projects as the Patriots’ third cornerback if the team can bring back Butler, and Cyrus Jones, Jonathan Jones and Justin Coleman should compete for playing time at the position, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images