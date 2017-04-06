Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Care If He’s Liked, Only Cares About UFC Belt

Share this:

Daniel Cormier is a smart guy, so he gets it. Cormier understands why a good-sized chunk of the UFC fan base doesn’t like him much and maybe never will.

He knows people are more infatuated with the one-punch knockout power and speed of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, his opponent in Saturday night’s UFC 210 light heavyweight title showdown. Cormier also believes the boos he often hears in arenas and the criticism on social media has more to do with fan frustration over the absence of troubled superstar Jon Jones than it does with him.

But here is what else Cormier knows: none of that noise matters. So what if he’s the UFC’s most unappreciated champion in its most star-crossed division? He still holds the title belt. And he plans on keeping it.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images