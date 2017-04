Share this:

Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson are set to face off for the second time on April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. at UFC 210.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt interviewed the two fighters together on Thursday just days before their UFC 187 rematch where Cormier predicted he would defend his light heavyweight title.

See how Cormier predicted his victory and how Johnson reacted in the video above.

