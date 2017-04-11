German Soccer Bus Explosion Injures Player, Postpones Champions League Game

Soccer has temporarily stopped for the sake of safety in Dortmund, Germany.
Three explosions occurred outside Borussia Dortmund’s team hotel and near its bus Tuesday shortly before its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal game against AS Monaco, according to Deutsche Welle. The Dortmund team bus was damaged, and defender Marc Bartra was hospitalized.
No other injuries have been reported so far.
Dortmund police described the incident in a statement but stopped short of calling it a bombing.
“According to current knowledge the windows of the bus (whole or partial) were shattered and one person was injured,” said per Deutsche Welle. “It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded.”
The Champions League game has been postponed until Wednesday.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv
