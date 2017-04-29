Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Wrigley Field Or Old Yankee Stadium For A Game?

Share this:

Fenway Park, founded in 1912, is the oldest baseball stadium in history.

The next two oldest stadiums after Fenway are Wrigley Field, 1914, and Old Yankee Stadium, 1923, but Old Yankee Stadium is no longer the home of the New York Yankees after it was replaced in 2009 with the new Yankee Stadium.

This week in the Dunkin’ Donuts Poll, NESN asked fans which stadium would you rather watch a game at, Wrigley Field or Old Yankee Stadium?

Check out their answer from the Dunkin’ Poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images