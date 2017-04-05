Ex-Dodgers Star Pedro Guerrero Wakes Up From Coma In ‘Miracle’ Recovery

Share this:

On Monday, the baseball world braced for the death of beloved Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Pedro Guerrero. But that moment still hasn’t come.

Two days after suffering a massive stroke that put him in a coma, Guerrero awoke at a New York hospital Wednesday and even spoke to family and friends, Guerrero’s wife, Roxanna, told ESPN.com.

Guerrero woke up from his coma around 7 a.m. ET in Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, surprising relatives and his wife, who thought he would never regain consciousness. He received phone calls from friends, including one from Leonel Fernandez, the former president of the Dominican Republic.

Guerrero’s recovery is remarkable, to say the least. In fact, Guerrero’s wife told ESPN that doctors initially wanted her to sign a document declaring her husband dead, but she refused.

“It is a miracle that Pedro is alive, completely conscious and speaking clearly two days after a doctor basically declared him brain dead,” Guerrero’s wife told ESPN. “This is a miracle.”

Guerrero earned five All-Star nods over 15 major league seasons, 11 of which he spent in Los Angeles. He helped lift the Dodgers to a World Series title in 1981 and was named the series’ co-Most Valuable Player along with teammates Ron Cey and Steve Yeager.

