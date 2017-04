Share this:

Before the Boston Bruins battled the Ottawa Senators on the TD Garden ice Wednesday night, fans at The Harp’s Bud Light pregame party showed their support for the local team.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt asked those in attendance what they would say to the Bruins as they look to even their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series in front of the home crowd. Watch the video above to see their messages to the B’s.