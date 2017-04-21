Fantasy Baseball 2017: Last-Minute Waiver Wire Adds To Save Your Matchup

Share this:

The third week of the 2017 MLB season is coming to a close, but there still is time for fantasy baseball players to add a player or two off the waiver wire to salvage this week’s matchup.

For the owners who are in need of a replacement for Starling Marte, there are options. And if your staff has gotten rocked this week, help is on the way.

With that said, here are four last-minute waiver adds to help save your matchup by weekend’s end.

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Washington Nationals

So far, so good for the oft-injured Zimmerman. He currently is hitting .389 with five home runs and 13 RBIs and has shown no signs of slowing down. Zimmerman was a fantasy stalwart in recent years before a multitude of injuries hampered his production. He went 2-for-4 with a home run against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, giving him two home runs and seven RBIs over his last three games. The 32-year-old hits in the middle of a loaded lineup that is highlighted by a red-hot Bryce Harper so he will have opportunities to drive in runs. If he can stay off the disabled list, Zimmerman would be a great add.

Steven Souza, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Souza is enjoying a torrid stretch to start the 2017 MLB season. He’s hitting .328 with two home runs and 12 RBIs for the Rays. Although Souza’s strikeouts seem to be climbing, he is still worth a speculative add if you’re in need of an outfield bat. Souza went 3-for-5 against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, hitting a three-run home run and ending up just a single shy of the cycle. The 27-year-old has a .926 OPS so far this season and has been a key cog in the Tampa Bay lineup early in the year.

Andrew Triggs, SP, Oakland Athletics

It could be an aberration, but Triggs has been dominant to start the season. The right-hander has allowed just three unearned runs so far in 17 2/3 innings. His delivery is tough to solve for right-handed hitters, and with starters like Zack Greinke and Jordan Zimmerman struggling, Triggs could give your rotation a weekend boost. The only knock against Triggs is that his funky delivery hasn’t translated into strikeouts yet, as he only has set down nine batters by way of the K in his first three starts. What the righty does do a good job of is keeping the ball on the ground and staying away from walks, which should make him a prime fantasy option.

Travis Shaw, 3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Shaw is a double-edged sword of sorts. He’s been hitting in the middle of the lineup for the Brewers and plays in the hitter-friendly paradise known as Miller Park. And 12 of his 16 hits have gone for extra bases in 2017, which gives him a fair amount of fantasy upside in a utility role. On the other hand, Shaw is sporting a .254 batting average and has struck out 12 times in 63 at-bats. If your lineup can live with a low batting average bat that delivers extra-base hits than Shaw is worth a gamble. He went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving him four home runs in his last five games.

