‘Fast & Furious’ Car Designer Explains Every Major Vehicle In Franchise

In a car movie, vehicle selection is as important as casting. The cars included in the film can’t just be fast and make a lot of noise, they also have to be representative of the characters who drive them.

Few franchises use four wheels and an engine as a tool to further develop a character quite as well as “Fast & Furious.”

Although massive explosions became increasingly prevalent in “Fast & Furious” movies as the franchise progressed, the films’ central focus has always been cars. The motion pictures have featured some of the most iconic models from the world of American muscle and Japanese imports, such as the Dodge Challenger R/T and Nissan Skyline GT-R R34.

In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, Wired sat down with Dennis McCarthy, the man who designed all the cars in the movies to find out why he selected each vehicle, and modified them in the ways he did.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan who’s already seen “The Fate of the Furious,” or you hate the franchise and never plan to see any of the films, you have to respect McCarthy’s attention to detail.