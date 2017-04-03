Here’s A Red Sox Hype Video To Get You (More) Fired Up For Opening Day

Share this:









You probably don’t need us to tell you that baseball is back.

There’s a good chance you’re already excited to watch the Boston Red Sox kick off their 2017 campaign Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. And we’re sure you’re already well-versed on all the intriguing storylines and high expectations as Boston begins life post-Big Papi.

But if you need one more reason to work yourself into a lather, this Red Sox hype video should do the trick.

Can the game just start already?

Fortunately, Red Sox fans won’t have to wait much longer, as Rick Porcello takes the hill at 2:05 p.m. ET against the Pittsburgh Pirates to kick off what should be another exciting season at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images