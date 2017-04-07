How Pearl Gonzalez’s Breast Implants Caused Controversy Before UFC 210

Share this:

Pearl Gonzalez’s UFC debut already is eventful, and she hasn’t even stepped into the octagon yet.

Gonzalez, who’s scheduled to face Cynthia Calvillo in a strawweight bout Saturday night at UFC 210 in Buffalo, made weight Friday morning, but the fight almost was called off because Gonzalez has breast implants, multiple sources told MMAFighting.com.

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) does not allow fighters to have breast implants, per an official rule, so a review needed to take place before Gonzalez was cleared to fight.

Here’s the rule, via the NYSAC:

“Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York. Boxers who have had breast reduction surgeries are eligible to box.”

Whether or not you agree with the rule, it’s there in writing, so Gonzalez — as well as Calvillo, UFC and fight fans everywhere — is fortunate the fight is back on. The whole situation caused quite a stir at the official weigh-ins, though. One can’t help but wonder whether the rule will be amended moving forward.

Below is a statement issued Friday by the NYSAC, per MMAFighting.com:

“The Commission did not make a determination to remove Ms. Gonzalez from the card, however the Commission did conduct a review based on information presented at the weigh-in earlier today. The Commission has completed its review and has cleared Ms. Gonzalez to participate in UFC 210.”

The NYSAC also released the following statement to John Pollock of the Fight Network:

Here is a statement I was provided by the NYSAC regarding Pearl Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/AaY6OlBOgG — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 7, 2017

Gonzalez addressed the situation while meeting with reporters later in the day.

Gonzalez says she was told by the commission after the weigh-in that she would not fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2017

Gonzalez said the UFC got the commission in touch with her doctor to get her cleared. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2017

Gonzalez said she disclosed on her medical form she had surgery and never lied about it. Was only told after the weigh-in they were barred. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2017

Credit to @PearlGonzalez for coming here to talk about this. Couldn't have been fun, esp before her debut. Handled it like a pro. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2017

.@PearlGonzalez Gonzalez also said she feels "all media is good media" and is hopeful she'll turn this all into a positive tomorrow night. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2017

Daniel Cormier’s weigh-in for his fight against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson proved controversial, too, as the UFC light heavyweight champion tipped the scales at 206.2 pounds, which is 1.2 pounds over the allowable limit, before ultimately making weight just minutes later.

What a day.