UFC 210 Weigh-In Results: Controversy Surrounds Daniel Cormier’s Weight

Friday’s UFC 210 weigh-in was far from normal. But it appears all the main fights still are on after an eventful day in Buffalo, N.Y.

Daniel Cormier just barely made weight at 205 pounds ahead of his light heavyweight title defense against Anthony Johnson. However, the 205 weight came on his second try after he weighed 1.2 pounds over the limit the first time, according to MMAFighting.com.

So how did he shed 1.2 pounds that quickly? Well, it might have to do with the towel, according to some experts on Twitter.

@arielhelwani Pushing down on the towel can make you lose a few pounds….sneaky lol — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 7, 2017

Hands on towel lmfao oldest trick in book. Lmfao haha nice playa nice https://t.co/uY4B4RRab1 — phil baroni (@philbaroni) April 7, 2017

Lol! Definitely using the towel! https://t.co/SZAyCXctKe — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 7, 2017

Lol any wrestler that knows the tricks to beating the scale can obviously see that DC use the towel to float them lbs. #vetmove #ufc210 https://t.co/XL6NFi0qPD — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) April 7, 2017

And there were plenty more where those came from, as you can see at MMAFighting.com.

That quickly overshadowed another controversy from earlier in the day surrounding the Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez fight. That fight appeared in danger of being cancelled due to Gonzalez having breast implants, which isn’t allowed for fighters under New York State Athletic Commission rules, according to MMAFighting.com.

But UFC president Dana White later announced on Twitter that the fight still is on.

STOP listening to web sites and whoever. If u don't hear it from us it's probably not true. THIS FIGHT IS ON!!!! pic.twitter.com/tnbzWyAz5w — Dana White (@danawhite) April 7, 2017

You can see how the bouts unfold Saturday when UFC 210 kicks off at KeyBank Center with preliminary fights on UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET. Prelims on FOX Sports 1 will begin at 8 p.m., followed by the pay-per-view card at 10 p.m.

Here are the results from Friday’s wild UFC 210 weigh-in.

Main Event

Daniel Cormier (205 lbs) vs Anthony Johnson (203.8 lbs)

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Chris Weidman (185.8) vs Gegard Mousasi (185.8)

Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs Pearl Gonzalez (116)

Thiago Alves (170.6) vs Patrick Cote (170)

Will Brooks (155.4) vs Charles Oliveira (152.8)

FS1 Prelims

Myles Jury (145) vs Mike De La Torre (146)

Kamaru Usman (170.2) vs Sean Strickland (170)

Shane Burgos (146) vs Charles Rosa (145.2)

Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs Jan Blachowicz (204.2)

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images