How To Watch WWE WrestleMania 33 Online For Free (Live Stream)

Share this:

Tweet







It’s finally the day wrestling fans have long been waiting for: WrestleMania Sunday.

The biggest and brightest WWE superstars will take center stage at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for WrestleMania 33. And fans will be in for a treat, as the card features a bevy of exciting matches.

In a feud that has lasted over a decade, Brock Lesnar will challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, in what could be the last time the two men ever face off in the squared circle.

But that won’t be the only monumental title fight of the night. As a result of winning the Royal Rumble, Randy Orton earned his WrestleMania title bout and will try to dethrone current WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

If that isn’t enough for you, there’s also the intriguing contest of The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns in a battle of a living legend taking on a rising superstar. We’ll also see Triple H take on Seth Rollins, Shane McMahon battle against AJ Styles and Chris Jericho defend his United States title against Kevin Owens.

The WrestleMania Kickoff show begins at 5 p.m. ET and the main card gets underway at 7. You can take in the excitement for free by signing up for WWE Network today.

Here’s how you can watch WrestleMania 33 online:

When: Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WWE Network

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screenshot