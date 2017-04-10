Jackie Bradley Jr. Lands On 10-Day DL After Red Sox’s Loss To Tigers

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox can’t catch a break.

Jackie Bradley Jr. has dodged the flu that has ravaged the Red Sox’s clubhouse, but the right knee injury the center fielder suffered Saturday will result in him landing on the 10-day disabled list, Boston manager John Farrell said Monday after his team’s 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Bradley tripped during Saturday’s game while rounding first base, and an MRI performed Sunday in Detroit revealed a sprained ligament. The 26-year-old suffered some swelling and stiffness, though, so he returned to Boston for a more thorough examination Monday, at which point it apparently became clear that a DL stint was necessary.

Bradley missed the final two games of the Red Sox’s series in Detroit. Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said before Monday’s series finale that he didn’t think the injury was anything of “major consequence,” but the club obviously wants to be careful so that the ailment doesn’t become a long-term issue.

It’s unclear at this point how long Bradley will be sidelined, but Farrell said after Monday’s game that the Red Sox are hopeful his absence won’t extend beyond the 10-day stint.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images