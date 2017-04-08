Jordan Spieth Cards Incredible Third Round, Jumps Up Masters Leaderboard

Share this:

Tweet







Jordan Spieth put on quite the show for golf fans Saturday.

The former Masters champion lit up Augusta National with an incredible 4-under-par 68 to jump to 4-under par overall and within striking distance heading into the final round.

Spieth’s third round didn’t get off to a remarkable start, as he made par on each of the first five holes. But he made birdies on three of the last four holes before making the turn.

Watch @JordanSpieth make a 44-foot putt for birdie on No. 6 to get to 1-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Yh8e68xwne — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2017

Jordan Spieth.

3-under.

Tied for 4th.

2 back of the lead.#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/AqkeHB7gS6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2017

Arguably the best shot of the tournament so far came from Spieth at the 10th hole, where he hit a perfect chip to help save par.

Spieth is going to take over David Copperfield's Magic Show after this! #themasters pic.twitter.com/oQJYSIhTaO — GolfCentralDaily (@golfcentraldoc) April 8, 2017

He showed off those recovery skills once again on the par-5 13th hole, where he made another birdie.

And then there was this approach shot on the par-5 15th hole.

Jordan Spieth's approach to 15 was perfect pic.twitter.com/rTt1LVoyIu — That Dude (@cjzer0) April 8, 2017

Wow.

Spieth did give one back on the par-3 16th hole, but he made par on the final two holes to wrap up an incredible round on a solid note.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images