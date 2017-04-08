Jordan Spieth Cards Incredible Third Round, Jumps Up Masters Leaderboard

Jordan Spieth put on quite the show for golf fans Saturday.
The former Masters champion lit up Augusta National with an incredible 4-under-par 68 to jump to 4-under par overall and within striking distance heading into the final round.
Spieth’s third round didn’t get off to a remarkable start, as he made par on each of the first five holes. But he made birdies on three of the last four holes before making the turn.
Arguably the best shot of the tournament so far came from Spieth at the 10th hole, where he hit a perfect chip to help save par.
He showed off those recovery skills once again on the par-5 13th hole, where he made another birdie.
And then there was this approach shot on the par-5 15th hole.
Wow.
Spieth did give one back on the par-3 16th hole, but he made par on the final two holes to wrap up an incredible round on a solid note.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP