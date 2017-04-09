Masters Predictions: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy Among Bold Final-Round Picks

Share this:

Tweet







It doesn’t get any better than this.

Saturday’s Masters third round set the stage for an epic Sunday afternoon at Augusta National, as Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth all are in the final two pairings.

Rose and Garcia lead the way at 6-under par, while Fowler is at 5-under par and Spieth’s at 4-under par following a stellar third-round effort. Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman also both are at 4-under par.

So golf fans should be in for quite the treat Sunday. But before you watch what hopefully will be some more remarkable golf, we’ll give you a few predictions to watch out for.

BIGGEST MOVER

At even-par, Rory McIlroy probably is too far back to complete the career Grand Slam this weekend, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he made things interesting. He’s been pretty consistent so far this week with rounds of 72, 73 and 71, and he’s finished in the top 10 at the Masters three straight times.

BIGGEST LOSER

Hoffman has been just barely hanging around since his spectacular 65 in Round 1, and he fell two strokes off the pace Saturday with a double bogey on the par-3 16th hole after hitting his tee shot into the water. So he’s already showed some bad signs, and that was without the pressure of going for his first major win during the final round.

DARK HORSE

Adam Scott has played some excellent golf so far this week, and he’s proven he can win at Augusta National with his green jacket in 2013. He’s three strokes back of the leaders, which isn’t too far away for a player of Scott’s capabilities.

WINNER

There are so many good choices that it’s sort of overwhelming to pick one. It would be an awesome story if either Fowler or Garcia win their first major, but it’s hard to pick against Spieth. Spieth has never finished worse than second at the Masters. Plus, what’s not to like about the redemption story after his epic collapse at the year’s first major in 2016?

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images