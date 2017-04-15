Matt Calvert Viciously Cheap-Shots Tom Kuhnhackl Late In Penguins-Blue Jackets

Share this:

What transpired in the final seconds of Friday’s Columbus Blue Jackets-Pittsburgh Penguins game was even uglier than the lopsided final score.

As time wound down in the Penguins’ 4-1 victory — which gave the Pens a 2-0 lead in the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series — Blue Jackets winger Matt Calvert blindsided Pittsburgh’s Tom Kuhnhackl with a brutal cross-check.

As Kuhnhackl grimaced in pain from the hit — which snapped Calvert’s stick in two — Calvert skated back around and knocked the Penguins winger flat on his face.

Great stuff from Matt Calvert at the end of the PIT-CBJ game pic.twitter.com/DKx788BZf6 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2017

Calvert was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking, but a far more significant punishment could be coming his way after the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has a look at this play.

The Blue Jackets had every reason to be frustrated after the Penguins rolled them in Game 2, but that certainly did not excuse Calvert’s actions.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is set for Sunday night in Columbus.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports Images