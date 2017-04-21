Mika Zibanejad’s OT Goal Pushes Canadiens To Brink Of Elimination

Share this:

The New York Rangers pushed the Montreal Canadiens to the brink of elimination Thursday night.

The Rangers won a thrilling 3-2 overtime game to take a 3-2 series lead in their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs matchup.

At the 14:22 mark in overtime, Rangers center Mika Zibanejad beat Canadiens goalie Carey Price to put the Rangers one game closer to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Chris Kreider’s shot went off Alexei Emelin’s stick and deflected right to Zibanejad for an open net opportunity.

Here’s the game-winning goal.

Mika Zibanejad beats Carey Price for the @WestJet OT-winner as the Rangers take a 3-2 series lead. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/ib4W6CBj4w — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2017

The Rangers will have a chance to bounce the Canadiens from the playoffs in Game 6 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

