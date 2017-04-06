NASCAR Considering Holding Mid-Week Races, But Not For 2018 Season

Share this:

Tweet







Whether they’re watching on TV or making trips to a track, NASCAR fans have grown accustomed to watching their favorite drivers race on weekends. There’s a very real possibly that all could change, but it wont happen in time for next season.

NASCAR will not hold mid-week Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points races next season, SportsBusiness Daily reported Wednesday. The concept reportedly has been discussed among top NASCAR officials, media partners and tracks.

Given the competition from other professionals sports NASCAR faces on weekends, holding Cup races on, say, a Thursday evening, could allow the sport’s top series to generate more viewers. But while such a move could make sense from a media perspective, it potentially could hurt tracks, who rely on fans making weekend trips to races.

And although the idea of mid-week Cup races remains possible down the road, there simply are too many logistical issues to resolve to bring such races to the 2018 season.

“Too many hoops to get through,” a track source told SportsBusiness Daily. “Mid-week points races are an idea, but there’s a whole of of work that needs to be done to make them viable.”

Jon Miller, president of programming for NBC Sports, reportedly said in December that the network is interested in the idea of airing mid-week races.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports Images