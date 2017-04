Share this:

If you didn’t happen to catch Friday’s Boston Bruins-Ottawa Senators game, you missed one of the most thrilling games of the Stanley Cup playoffs so far.

Fear not, though, because NESN will be re-airing the game — which the Bruins won 3-2 in double overtime to stave off elimination and force a Game 6 — Saturday morning at 8 a.m. ET. A re-air of the postgame show will follow at noon.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images