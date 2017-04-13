NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriot Terrance Knighton To Retire, Pursue Coaching

Share this:

Terrance Knighton was out of the NFL last season after the New England Patriots cut him out of training camp, and now the defensive tackle reportedly is ready to take the next step in his career.

Knighton, 30, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he is retiring. The 6-foot-3, 355-pounder plans to begin coaching.

Knighton, who grew up a Patriots fan in Windsor, Conn., was selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Temple. He played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins during his seven-year career, collecting 230 career tackles and 14 sacks.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images