Fans across New England have heard and read all sorts of reports on the Patriots’ newest quarterback Drake Maye.

But what’s better than hearing from the players themselves about what the fans can expect when the suit up for their favorite team?

Maye provided reporters with the perfect answer of what the Patriots and the fans should expect from the 21-year-old quarterback when he arrives at Gillette Stadium.

“A competitor and a winner,” Maye said, on a Zoom call press conference with New England media. “I think those are the main things that come to mind. It doesn’t matter if I’m racing you out the door, or if we’re on the field competing. I think competing to win: that’s what Patriots Nation is about. That’s what they know how to do, and I’m ready to come in and do that.”

Even before the Patriots decided to select Maye with the third overall pick, head coach Jerod Mayo saw the North Carolina product’s competitive nature.

“The thing that impressed me most about him, he would get smashed and just get right back up. That’s the same trait — you had a guy like Tom Brady — not saying that he’s Tom, but just that mentality,” Mayo told reporters at Gillette Stadium after the pick. “It’s the same thing with Joe Burrow. Those guys just keep getting back up and continuing to play at a high level, and that was like the ‘aha’ moment for me.”

Mayo sure was quick to make sure everyone knew he wasn’t comparing the Patriots’ newest franchise quarterback to Brady, and Maye was just as quick to shut down any analogies as well.

“Tom Brady’s the GOAT. It’s easy to say that. He’s the best to ever play this game,” Maye said. “I’m not going to be Tom Brady. I’m just going to try to be Drake Maye.”

Maye has big cleats to fill, but Patriots Nation should look forward to the direction the franchise is headed in after Day 1 of the draft.