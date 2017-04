Share this:

The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, evened their first-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks with a Game 2 win at home.

The series now shifts to San Jose, where Games 3 and 4 will be played at SAP Center. Edmonton is looking for its first road playoff win since 2006.

Here’s how to watch Oilers vs. Sharks online.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images