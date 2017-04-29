Patriots Fill Only Remaining Need By Drafting Pass Rusher Derek Rivers

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Anything else the New England Patriots do in the 2017 NFL Draft is gravy. They filled their biggest remaining need with their top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Patriots grabbed Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers 83rd overall. Those following our Patriots draft fits series should not be surprised by the Patriots’ selection. Rivers is slightly undersized at 6-foot-4, 248 pounds, but he’s an ideal fit from an athletic testing prospective for the Patriots.

Rivers ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash with a 1.61-second 10-yard split, 30 bench reps of 225 pounds, a 35-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump, 6.94-second three-cone drill and 4.40-second short shuttle.

He recorded 58 tackles with 19.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in 2016 at the FCS level. He ranked high in Pro Football Focus’ metrics with a 15.7 pass rush productivity score. He also ranked highly as a run stuffer with a 12.5 stop percentage. Rivers primarily rushed from the left side as a senior at Youngstown State.

The Patriots now have Trey Flowers, Rob Ninkovich, Kony Ealy, Geneo Grissom and Rivers at defensive end.

Rivers potentially also could play as a standup linebacker at just 248 pounds. The Patriots employ linebacker Dont’a Hightower as a middle linebacker weighing 260 pounds.

Bill Belichick noted in his post-draft news conference that Rivers played defensive end in college and it’s too early to tell if he could slide back to linebacker, as well.

Belichick also noted Rivers was at Gillette Stadium for a visit before the draft.

Rivers is a high-upside player who could fit in as a future starter on the Patriots’ defensive line across from Trey Flowers. The Patriots don’t need to rush Rivers into a key role. He can rotate as a pass rusher as a rookie.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images