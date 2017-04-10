Red Wings Beat Devils In Joe Louis Arena’s Final NHL Game Ever

Share this:

There aren’t many NHL arenas in 2017 with a great amount of character. Joe Louis Arena in Detroit was an exception.

“The Joe” played host to its final NHL game Sunday, marking the end of an era. The Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 to end the building’s remarkable run on a high note.

The last minute of play at Joe Louis Arena. #farewell2thejoe pic.twitter.com/QejMj12sQn — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 9, 2017

Joe Louis Arena opened in 1979, and the Red Wings won four Stanley Cup championships (1997, 1998, 2002, 2008) and went to the Stanley Cup playoffs in 25 straight seasons (1991 through 2016) as its tenant.

Both the Red Wings and the NBA’s Detroit Pistons will move to Little Caesars Arena next season. The new building is expected to open in September.

