Reports: Aaron Hernandez’s Sex Life Could Have Been Motive For 2013 Murder

Alleged details about Aaron Hernandez’s personal life are beginning to surface through reports after the former New England Patriots tight end’s suicide.

Newsweek and the Daily Mail both reported Friday that Hernandez was bisexual. Odin Lloyd, whom Hernandez murdered in 2013, knew this information, law enforcement officials told Michele McPhee of Newsweek.

“An intimate relationship he allegedly had with a male former high school classmate was at the center of the investigation into Lloyd’s murder,” Newsweek reported.

The former high school classmate testified in front of a grand jury in the Lloyd murder trial, according to Newsweek. Hernandez transferred money into the high school classmate’s account before his arrest in June 2013, Newsweek also reported.

Hernandez left three suicide notes early Wednesday morning, one of which was to his “prison boyfriend,” according to the Daily Mail and Newsweek.

Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports