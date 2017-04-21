Ronda Rousey Announces Engagement To Longtime Boyfriend Travis Browne

Share this:

Ronda Rousey finally has some good news.

The UFC superstar, who has lost her last two bouts, told TMZ Sports on Thursday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend and fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne.

“We’re getting married,” Rousey told TMZ.

Browne said that he popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand.

“It felt like the right place to do it,” Browne said, per TMZ.

Rousey went on a run of six consecutive title defenses before she was defeated by Holly Holm at UFC 193. The UFC’s first female champion returned to the octagon in December to face Amanda Nunes but was knocked out in 48 seconds.

It is unclear if Rousey will make another comeback attempt, although UFC president Dana White has said he doesn’t see her coming back.

Rousey and Browne haven’t set a date for the wedding.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images