Sharks’ Joe Thornton Played With Torn ACL, MCL In NHL Playoffs

Hockey players are often pegged as the toughest athletes in all of sports, and Joe Thornton’s play in the Stanley Cup playoffs legitimizes that notion.

After the San Jose Sharks were eliminated from the postseason following a 4-2 first-round series loss to the Edmonton Oilers, Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer revealed the 37-year-old center played the final four games of the series with a torn ACL and MCL.

Joe Thornton, as announced by the Sharks suffered both a torn ACL and MCL prior to round one. He's headed into surgery today. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 24, 2017

Thornton was sidelined for the first two games of the series but managed to take the ice in the final four. He recorded two assists in the series.

One has to admire Thornton’s toughness and commitment to playing. The veteran center still is chasing his first championship, which narrowly evaded him last season when the Sharks were topped by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup final.

The end of San Jose’s season also marks the end of Thornton’s contract with the team. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the interest around the league should be interesting. Thornton’s obviously past his prime, but he’s yet to noticeably decline.

Whether it be with the Sharks or a new team, it’s hard to imagine Thornton won’t be playing in the league next season. And whichever club he winds up on, they know they have a player who has an unquestionable passion for the game.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images