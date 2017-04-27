St. Louis Blues Completely Shut Down Fan Over Racist P.K. Subban Tweet

Share this:

The St. Louis Blues did their best to make the internet a better place Wednesday night.

Predators defenseman P.K. Subban scored Nashville’s second goal en route to a 4-3 win over St. Louis in Game 1 of the teams’ second-round NHL playoff series, prompting a harmless tweet from the Blues’ Twitter account relaying the information. One Blues fan wasn’t too happy with the situation and voiced his pleasure with an inappropriate response in which referred to Subban as “the f—— black guy.”

The Blues could have turned a blind eye, chalking it up to some random idiot spewing racism from behind his keyboard. But instead, the team took a stand and called out the internet tough guy, much to the delight of other hockey fans who found the man’s tweet to be absurd.

The entire exchange can be seen in the screenshots below, courtesy of Yahoo! Sports’ Puck Daddy blog.

We would have embedded the tweets here, but the racist hotshot seems to have deleted his Twitter account amid the backlash.

Score one for the Blues’ social media team despite St. Louis’ Game 1 loss.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images