This One-Off Nissan Rogue Project Looks Ready For Any Kind Of Terrain

Nissan hasn’t been shy about marketing its Rogue crossover SUV alongside Disney’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” But now, it’s made a version of the Rogue that might be capable of navigating the surface of Tatooine, or any other “Star Wars” planet, for that matter.

The Japanese automaker revealed its Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project in a press release Monday, ahead of the vehicle’s officially unveiling at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The Trail Warrior features a full snow track system, and a camouflage-themed exterior.

Nissan says the one-off project is one of many unique versions of the Rogue it plans to show off in New York, but we can’t imagine one being nearly as interesting or as over the top as the Trail Warrior.

The vehicle’s snow/sand tracks are 48 inches long, 30 inches high and 15 inches wide, according to Nissan. But although the project features plenty of modifications, it’s still powered by the same 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 175 pounds-feet of torque for the normal Rogue.

The Rogue Trail Warrior Project will be on display at the New York Auto Show April 14 through 23.

All photos courtesy of Nissan